KWSO News for Thu., Feb. 13, 2025

South Wasco County schools closed today; 509J afterschool activities cancelled

South Wasco County School District cancelled school and all after school activities today, including the Middle School basketball game at Condon. It is a digital learning day, so students need to check their emails for assignments.

Due to road conditions and inclement weather, all JCSD 509J after-school activities, including athletics and 21st Century Programming at Madras High School, Bridges High School and Warm Springs K-8 Academy, are cancelled today. Schools will dismiss at regular times. Both the MHS boys’ and girls’ basketball games scheduled for today have been postponed.

Tribal Council meeting summaries Jan. 6, 13 & 14

The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs provides summaries of its meetings to help keep the membership informed.

Meeting held January 6, 2025:

Bodie Shaw, Acting Superintendent provided the Bureau of Indian Affairs Update, followed by a Bureau of Trust Funds Administration Update by Kevin Moore, a Federal Legislative Update from Matthew Hill and State Legislative Update with Michael Mason. Tribal Attorneys Josh Newton, Ellen Grover & Howard Arnett gave an update in Executive Session. Afterwards, a motion was approved authorizing the Chairman to sign a letter addressed to the U.S. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service regarding Proposed Rules on Entities Wholly Owned by Indian Tribal Governments. Next, the council met with Tribal Attorney Brent Hall. Jonathan Smith and Carlos Calica were named to attend the Columbia River Housing Tier 1 meeting during ATNI. Smith was also approved to go to the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission for the Six Sovereign Summit on January 30-31.

Meeting held January 13, 2025:

On January 13th, the Council heard an update from Shawn McDaniel for Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza. Cathy Ehli provided an update for Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise. The Warm Springs Composite Products Update was presented by Jacob Coochise. The Museum At Warm Springs Update was given by Elizabeth Woody, Tim York provided an update on Warm Springs Telecom, and the Council heard an update on Warm Springs Credit Enterprise from Lori Fuentes & Bridget Kalama. There was consensus to cancel the January 15th Tribal Council meeting due to a funeral, and agenda items were to be rescheduled for February.

Meeting held January 14, 2025

At the January 14th meeting, updates were presented for Warm Springs Housing by Danielle Wood, Warm Springs Timber, LLC by Eric Farm and High Lookee Lodge by Fay Hurtado. There was an update on Warm Springs Ventures by Jim Souers and the Range & Agriculture Committee from Joel Florendo. A motion delegating Jim Manion and Jefferson Greene to attend a meeting with Grand Ronde on January 28th at the CRITFC Office was approved.

2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been set for Saturday, March 1st 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running for the title can pick up an application at the Tribal Council Office or contact either Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith to have one emailed.

Festival of the Land event seeking vendors

The Oregon Parks & Recreation Department is getting ready for its third annual Festival of The Land Event at The Cove Palisades State Park on Saturday June 7th. Last year’s event drew more than 450 people and they hope to get a great turnout again. This year it will explore how the land gives us life and folks will learn about the cultural diversity in our area, along with three distinctive time periods: past, present and future land uses around three Oregon rivers. They are currently looking for food and product vendors for the event. Get more information by contacting Ranger Erin Bennett, 541-977-5759 or erin.bennett@oprd.oregon.gov.

Student immunization deadline Feb. 19

The deadline for updating children’s vaccinations is coming up February 19th and the Oregon Immunization Program at Oregon Health Authority reminds parents and caregivers that their children may miss out on school or child care if their records on file show missing immunizations. By the third Wednesday in February, under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must submit documentation showing they are up to date on required immunizations or have an exemption. This year, if a child’s vaccination records do not show up-to-date immunizations by Feb. 19, the child’s school or child care center will send them home.