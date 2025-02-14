Statement regarding ICE and immigration actions on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

A statement regarding ICE and Immigration actions on the CTWS from the Confederated tribes of Warm Springs legal team:

What you need to know about immigrant and funding executive orders

We understand that there’s much uncertainty around the federal government’s executive orders and how they may affect Warm Springs members.

Last week, multiple reports were received regarding a potential ICE vehicle on the Reservation. We have received confirmation from the FBI that no ICE vehicles have yet to be deployed on the reservation. We will continue to investigate this matter and will keep the community updated accordingly.

Should ICE enter the Warm Springs Reservation, know that you have legally protected rights as a Tribal member and as a United States citizen. Our Tribal attorneys are in communication with the United States Attorney’s office and with the Department of Homeland Security and are ready to assist the Tribe should the need arise.

If you have any questions, please contact Dennis White, Public Safety General Manager, at d.white@wstribes.org, or call the Warm Springs Police Department.

We also recommend that all Tribal members carry acceptable identification on them at all times. This can include a driver’s license, a passport or a Tribal membership card. If you need an updated copy of your Tribal membership card, please contact Vital Records.

We know that you may also have questions related to our Tribes’ funding from the federal government. It is our understanding that we have full access to federal funding. We are working with legislators, our lobbyists and our legal representatives to ensure continuing access to current and future funding and revenue streams.

Warm Springs Police Department, our legal team and Tribal Council are monitoring these issues and will provide updates to our membership as further details are known.