KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 3, 2025

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering a free legal assistance clinic today in Warm Springs 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. School starts 90 minutes later than normal.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: This morning – Bureau of Indian Affairs Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin Update; and Reality Items. This afternoon – Legislative Update Conference Call; Tribal Attorney Update; and Mixte Update.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The March Native Aspirations meeting is today from 12-1:30 at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Today is the registration deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the www.wsnll.org. They are also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Youth interested in participating in the Lil Miss Warm Springs pageant should fill out an application so you can participate in all the learning activities they have planned. You can pick up an application at the recreation office in the warm Springs community center. Classes will begin this week so get your application returned today. Age ranges for Senior Miss Warm Springs is 15-17 years, for Junior Miss Warm Springs 12-14 years and Lil’ Miss Warm Springs ages 9 to 11.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Warm Springs tribal hunters are reminded to submit their on and off reservation hunting reports. All hunting tags need to be reported. You may bring your tags to Natural Resources, call in to the BNR secretary at 541-553-2001, report online at hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov or send via email to wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org.

Every Kid Sports is a national non-profit providing financial support to kids from income-restricted families for sports registration fees. Qualifications include: kids between the ages of 4 and 18 who are currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC. Also, the sport you apply for is recreational not elite or travel and the sports season does have to last at least 4 weeks. The Spring application closes March 20th. Applications will open again for Fall and Winter Sports. You can sign up for their newsletter and also apply for a scholarship before the Spring deadline at https://everykidsports.org/.

Warm Springs WIC is scheduling appointments for Mondays and Thursdays this month from 12:30–4:30pm, with extra support from Jefferson County WIC. Free Pajamas, Recipe Books and bags of fruits or vegetables are available, first come, first serve on Mondays and Thursdays, scheduled in March during the 12:30 – 4:30 appointments.