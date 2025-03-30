KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 31, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

COCC Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs begin this week. They will meet today and Wednesday (4/2) from noon to 3pm in the Computer Lab at the Culture & Heritage Building. Registration can be done this week during classes. Scholarships are available.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer free legal assistance clinics in Warm Springs. The next clinic is on Monday, April 7th from 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is on April 17th with host drum the Black Lodge Singers. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 and powwow from 6:30-9. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety has postponed its open house until April 30th from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 on Saturday, May 3rd at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.