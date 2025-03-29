KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 30, 2025

It’s Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort today. From 11am until 7pm, there is free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees. Other discounts include a 50% discount on cabana rentals for all Tribal Members and 25% off of food for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

COCC Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs begin tomorrow (3/31). They will meet Monday and Wednesday noon to 3pm in the Computer Lab at the Culture & Heritage Building. Email absreg@cocc.edu to ask about an online option. Registration can be done the first week of classes. Scholarships are available.

The Branch of Natural Resources is taking registrations for 2 upcoming horse clinics for tribal members. There is a horse castration clinic on Friday, April 11 for wild or domesticated horses. And, there is a horse dental clinic on Saturday, May 10th which will include teeth floating, vaccinations and deworming open to halter broke horses only. Both clinics will be held at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and done by OSU veterinary students. The clinics are free and reservations are required. Contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007 for more information.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend on April 25th will host LaRonn Katchia, the director of Pathfinders, for a discussion of the short film. Katchia, a Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker and storyteller, will be joined by Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, who are featured in the film. Part of the Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland exhibition at the Museum, the film explores how the three young leaders are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. For tickets info visit highdesertmuseum.org/pathfinders.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.