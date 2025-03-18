KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 19, 2025

On today’s Tribal Council agenda is an Integrated Resources Management Plan or IRMP Update.

At ECE today, there is a Health Services Advisory Committee (WS Child Health Task Force) meeting at 10am. And the ECE Food Pantry will be open 2-5:30 in the ECE Lobby. Due to staffing issues and training, ECE Classroom A2 will be closed on Thursday (3/20). G pod will be open for the children in Day Care.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – beef enchiladas.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

There is an Agency District Tribal Council Candidate Forum this evening at the Agency Longhouse. A potluck meal is scheduled for 5:30 with the forum to follow. Tribal Council Election Day is March 26th.

Warm Springs Extension Service is hosting a community workshop making mango salsa this Thursday (3/20) from 5-6:30pm. It’s free, but space is limited. Contact Olivia Davis at 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu to sign up.

Registration is open for a First Aid &CPR Training tomorrow (3/20) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9am to 4pm. Participant can get certified in first aid and CPR, learn basic life supports and child & infant CPR. Space is limited. Register by calling Leanne Smith-Lucero at 541-553-2352.

Every Kid Sports is a national non-profit providing financial support to kids from income-restricted families for sports registration fees. Qualifications include: kids between the ages of 4 and 18 who are currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC. Also, the sport you apply for is recreational not elite or travel and the sports season does have to last at least 4 weeks. The Spring application closes tomorrow. Applications will open again for Fall and Winter Sports. You can sign up for their newsletter and also apply for a scholarship before the Spring deadline at https://everykidsports.org/.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class this Friday (3/21) from 9:30am to 4:30pm at the Family Resource Center. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352 to sign up or ask questions.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has extended player and coaches registration deadlines to this Friday (3/21). Baseball tryouts will be held on Monday, March 31st at 6pm and Softball tryouts are on Tuesday, April 1st at 6pm.

Warm Springs WEDD – Work Education Development Department – is taking applications for 2025 student summer work for ages 14-24, who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook County. Students must attend a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. The next workshop is this Sunday (3/23) at 9am at the Education Building first floor conference room. Students who have attended one of the previous workshops are reminded that they need to turn in their job applications to the WEDD Office.

An Elder’s Fair will take place at the Old School Gym in Warm Springs on Wednesday, March 26th from 9am until noon. It’s an opportunity to get information about brain health & dementia, caregiving resources, VeggieRx, pest management, immunizations, senior clinics & home visits, CHR’s and the Tribal Senior Program. Snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information call Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352.

On the KWSO website we have podcast versions of the candidate interviews along with forum audio for candidates that didn’t do an interview, audio of statements, PDF versions of the statements provided to the Spilyay Tymoo and submitted photos for those running to be elected to the 30th Tribal Council. To hear candidates online you can go to KWSO.org and click on the Tribal Council Election Box at the top of the home page. Election Day is Wednesday, March 26th from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.