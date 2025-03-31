KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 1, 2025

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The Kids Center in partnership with Warm Springs K-8 Academy is hosting the 2nd Annual Communities for Kids Event this Thursday (4/3). This is in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Community members are welcome to the event from 3:00-5:30pm in the Cafeteria/Common area at the Warm Springs K8. Different programs will be set up, plus there will be dinner and raffles.

Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday, April 5th at the Madras High School gym at 10am.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for May 24-25 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352

The 2025 Say Their Name Relay & Marathon is on May 10th. The event honors all of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. The course is about 26 miles, 9 legs and 8 exchange points starting at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and ending at the Simnasho Longhouse. Registration ends April 15th. Say Their Name Relay & Marathon Registration

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced board openings. The Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors is seeking 2 board members, one Tribal Member and 1 non-member. The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission has 4 positions to fill. Letters of interest and resumes for both entities can be submitted until 5pm Monday April 14th. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will also need to be completed. Contact the Tribes Secretary-Treasurer/CEO office if you have questions.

St. Charles Bend is hosting a Native Market at the Bend Hospital Campus on Thursday May 15th from 11am to 3pm. There is no cost to be a vendor, and they will provide tables, covers, and help bringing in/taking out your items. Any interested vendors should contact Shilo Shaw Tippett at St. Charles Madras.