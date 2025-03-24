KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 25, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Angelina Govenor –

There will be viewing services only at 11 this morning at the Simnasho Longhouse. Burial will be immediately after, then back to the longhouse for a meal. All denominations are welcomed.

Warm Springs Recreation at the Community Center is open for youth this week for spring break. Today, Carol’s Room, the game room and gym will all be open. They’ll have a barbecue and a color run at 3:30. The Community Center’s hours this week are 8 to 5.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Tananawit’s 3 rd Annual Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair is today and tomorrow from 10am to 3pm both days. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk to sign up at 541-553-3249.

Annual Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair is today and tomorrow from 10am to 3pm both days. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk to sign up at 541-553-3249. Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving beef stir fry from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a kids’ carnival this evening from 6-8:00 at the old elementary gym. They will have fun activities and prizes for the whole family.

On the KWSO website we have podcast versions of the Tribal Council candidate interviews along with forum audio for candidates that didn’t do an interview, audio of statements, PDF versions of the statements provided to the Spilyay Tymoo and submitted photos for those running to be elected to the 30th Tribal Council. To hear candidates online you can go to our website and click on the Tribal Council Election Box at the top of the home page. Election Day is TOMORROW (3/26) from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

There’s an Elder’s Fair tomorrow (3/26) at the Old School Gym from 9am until noon. It’s an opportunity to get information about brain health & dementia, caregiving resources, VeggieRx, pest management, immunizations, senior clinics & home visits, CHR’s and the Tribal Senior Program. Snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information call Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352.

A name giving for Clinton Tohet and Jaycee Ann Merrifield will be held on Saturday, March 29th. It will start with Washut at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

COCC Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs begin Monday, March 31st. They will meet Monday and Wednesday noon to 3pm in the Computer Lab at the Culture & Heritage Building. Email absreg@cocc.edu to ask about an online option. Registration can be done the first week of classes. Scholarships are available.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance’s VeggieRx program is back for its third year! VeggieRx is a free freshly picked produce program where enrolled participants can get 15 weeks of freshly grown and harvested produce by Around the Bend Farms. VeggieRx is a food access program created for people who are experiencing food insecurity, are 18 years or older, and have some type of diet-modifiable disease(s). If you or someone you know may qualify, please talk to your provider and contact Warm Springs Tribal Food Access Coordinator Barbara Lowe at barbara@hdffa.org or 541-595-8227. Enrollment will begin in April and VeggieRx will begin in June.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend on April 25th will host LaRonn Katchia, the director of Pathfinders, for a discussion of the short film. Katchia, a Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker and storyteller, will be joined by Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, who are featured in the film. Part of the Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland exhibition at the Museum, the film explores how the three young leaders are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. For tickets info visit highdesertmuseum.org/pathfinders.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.