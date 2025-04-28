Community Flyer Board

FIX TICKS – A free monthly tick medication subscription for Warm Springs Residents
2025 Pathways to Home – A Financial Education program for homeownership
Mark O Hatfield Fellowship – A internship in Washington D.C for 9 months
Columbia River Round Dance – Round Dance in The Dalles on May 2nd
Eagles Art Show – An art show at the K8 Academy on May 8th 2025
Say Their Name Relay & Marathon – Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds on May 10th 2025
Family Fun Zone Community Prevention Fair – Family Entertainment on May 17th in front of Behavioral Health Lawn
3rd Annual NASA Powwow – Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Powwow on May 23rd
CTWS Employee Appreciation Day – June 20th 2025 from 12pm to 3pm at the Tribal Administration Building + Vendor Information
Paddle to Elwha – Canoe Journey 2025
Early Head Start & Head Start – Registration Information