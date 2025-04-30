CTWS June 2025 – Cannabis Referendum & Adoption Election

Warm Springs Tribal Member Voters are asked to participate in two elections this June. Both Elections have voter participation requirements in order to be considered a valid vote.

Voting takes place at the Warm Springs Community Center 8am – 8pm on each of the voting days.

Voting is Monday, June 16, 2025 for the Cannabis Referendum.

Voting is Monday, June 30, 2025 for the Adoption Election.

Tribal Members who will not be present to vote in person can contact the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Vital Statistics office to request an absentee ballot.

Eligible Tribal Member Voters are at least 21 years of age or younger if married.

Learn more about the Cannabis Referendum HERE

Learn more about the Adoption Election HERE