KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 28, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 on Saturday, May 3rd at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for May 24-25 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold a Cannabis Referendum Vote on Monday June 16th from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Voters are being asked about allowing the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail Shop on the reservation and/or on trust and also to legalize the possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 and older.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Mondays is a Health Activities class from 1-2:30. They discuss issues that seniors and people with disabilities live with. Plus, there are library visits and social outings. Tuesdays Tribal Best Practices class teaches traditional & cultural practices as an alternative to substance abuse. It’s at 11am in the old cafeteria. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that provides wreaths in December to groups across the county to Remember, Honor and teach about Veterans and their service and sacrifice. Locally, the Boy Scouts in Madras are a sponsoring group. If you are interested in helping with a sponsorship you can contact Mike Williams to learn more at 541-912-1962.