KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 22, 2025

A trash clean-up along Highway 3 and the surrounding areas for Earth Day today. Trash bags, gloves and a limited supply of tools to assist in picking up trash will be provided. Anyone who can bring their own tools is encouraged to do so. Any amount of time that folks can volunteer is appreciated. Check-in will begin at 8:30am at 4202 Holliday Street – Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation.

The 5th Annual Earth Day Community Clean Up Day in the Warm Springs Agency Area that was scheduled for today has been postponed.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet this afternoon. On the agenda at 2:30 is Senator Wyden Staff, followed by US Army Corp of Engineers at 3:30.

COCC’s JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and meet with individual organizations. It will be held at the Madras campus tomorrow (4/23) from 10am to 1pm. It’s free and open to the public. Attendees can discover employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while determining the types of skills and experiences required for these positions. Visit cocc.edu to learn more.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is having an open house next week, on Wednesday, April 30th from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the homeownership Financial Education Series “Pathways Home” starting in May. Classes will be held Thursdays from 5:30-7:30pm May 1st through June 12th. To sign up contact email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will have another free legal assistance clinic in Warm Springs on Monday, May 5th from 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.