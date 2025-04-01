KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 2, 2025

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

COCC Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs begin this week. They meet Monday and Wednesday noon to 3pm in the Computer Lab at the Culture & Heritage Building. Registration can be done at class today. Scholarships are available.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Kids Center in partnership with Warm Springs K-8 Academy is hosting the 2nd Annual Communities for Kids Event, in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Community members are welcome to the event tomorrow from 3:00-5:30pm in the Cafeteria/Common area at the Warm Springs K8. Different programs will be set up, plus there will be dinner and raffles.

PIRS by SriPonya is inviting everyone to the grand opening of its Youth Drop-In Center at 29 D Street in Madras this Friday (4/4) from 4-6pm. Enjoy free food, connection, and fun while learning about the services and support available at the Drop-In Center. This is a place where youth ages 12-16 can find encouragement, resources, and a welcoming environment. Whether you’re a young person looking for a place to belong, a parent, or a community member who wants to support local youth, please feel free to stop by.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, April 10th it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

A presentation to learn more about human trafficking will be held at the Warm Springs Community Center on Friday, April 11th from 10am to noon. Guest speakers are Masayo Halpin and Marti Rai Ramsey. Masayo is a former Special Agent with the Portland FBI and Marti Rai is a Tribal Member who has been a frontline responder for many years helping and advocate. The presentation will include information and topics that may be sensitive and graphic. MMIR Warm Springs & Papalaxsimisha are bringing this presentation to the community for awareness, education, and prevention purposes.

An Easter egg hunt is planned for Saturday, April 19th starting at 11am at the Campus Pavilion & Behavioral Health Lawn. The event will also include a BBQ, games and prizes. All youth ages 0 to 15 are welcome to participate.

Southern Oregon University’s women’s basketball team is putting on a free 3-hour basketball camp on Friday, April 25th at the Madras High School gym from 4-7pm. It’s a co-ed camp for youth in 3rd thru 12th grade.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in Oregon State University – Cascades’ third annual golf-putting tournament on May 16. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. It is open to people of all ages. Proceeds from the event will support the OSU-Cascades Student Emergency Fund. The fund assists students experiencing unexpected financial hardship that interferes with their academic progress. Student recipients can use emergency scholarships to help with textbooks, transportation, rent and other essential needs, helping them stay on track to complete their degree. For more information you can visit ForOregonState.org.