KWSO News 4/28/25

Museum at Warm Springs gets contributions for emergency roof replacement

When an announcement was made earlier this month that The Museum at Warm Springs needed a new roof, longtime Board of Directors member and current Vice President Bill Nicholson immediately came forward with a $10k challenge donation, according to The Museum’s latest newsletter from Executive Director Elizabeth Woody. Additional pledges and donations quickly followed: a $2,500 pledge from Board of Regents member Anne Gordon, a $2,500 pledge from Board of Directors member Doug Goe and Jennifer Goe, $10k from the Michael Templeton Estate, a $20,000 pledge from The Roundhouse Foundation and $25,000 from The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The Museum’s development team, which is headed up by The Museum’s Community Development Consultant Bill Flood, is seeking additional foundation funding.

The estimated cost of a new roof is $110,000. Woody says, “This is not an ordinary building roof,” noting “unique aspects of the overall design that must be carefully considered for the project to be done correctly.” She says “there is a lot of history, significance and symbolism in every part of the building — and that includes the roof.” The roof has not been replaced since the Museum was constructed more than 30 years ago, and leaks are happening more frequently, especially during inclement weather.

Individuals are invited to contribute to the new roof. A donation box will be set up at The Museum. Donations can also be mailed to The Museum at PO Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761 (please note that the donation is for the roof) or made online at the Warm Springs Museum’s website at https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/ (click “Donate” at the top of the toolbar and indicate your donation is made “on behalf of the roof”).

Miss Indian World pageant held at GON powwow over the weekend

Thousands of people gathered in New Mexico for the annual Gathering of Nations powwow over the weekend, which is billed as the largest powwow in North America. The event also included the Indian Traders Market, live music, Native-owned food vendors, and a lot more.

Saturday night the new Miss Indian World was crowned. Dania Wahwasuck (Prairie Band Potawatomi and Pyramid Lake Paiute) from Kansas, will spend the next year traveling as a cultural ambassador for Native communities. Besides fulfilling her duties as Miss Indian World in the year ahead, Wahwasuck is working towards her master’s degree in leadership in diversity and inclusion, emphasizing indigenous studies.

Twenty-three contestants from all over the United States and Canada competed for the title of Miss Indian World. Analyn Olney from White Swan and the Yakama Nation was awarded Miss Congeniality. Miss Warm Springs Waurica Miller also competed in the pageant.

Madras High School sports round-up

Both Madras men’s and women’s track and field teams took 4th out of more than 20 teams at the Coldwell Banker Mazama Invitational at Mazama High School on Saturday.

In men’s events, Gavin Williams tied for 3rd in the 100m. RedSky Waheneka placed 5th in the 1500m, and 4th in the 3000m. Madras took 2nd in the 4×100 relay with the team of Andres Aguilar, Andres Pineda, Gavin Williams, and Michael Young. Brock Etter placed 5th in the discus finals. Michael Young was 5th in pole vault. In the long jump finals, Andres Aguilar placed 2nd and Gavin Williams 4th for Madras. And Gavin Williams was 1st in the Triple Jump.

And, in women’s events, freshman Marlee Simmelink tied for 3rd in the 100m, and placed 6th in the 200m for Madras. Emily Picard was 3rd in the 1500m and 1st in 3000m finals. Ashlyn Wolfe placed 8th in the 300m hurdles. Madras placed 5th in 4×100 relay with the team of Ana Boyle, Miriam Egoavil, Marlee Simmelink, and Caylie Owens. The White Buffs placed 4th in the 4×400 relay with Ana Boyle, Miriam Egoavil, Marlee Simmelink, and Emily Picard. Arema White finished 7th in the shot-put finals. Adelynn Adams placed 4th in long jump and 1st in the triple jump.

Madras will host the TVC League Meet Tuesday at 4:00PM. Participating teams are Madras, Crook County and The Dalles.

In Madras High School sports today – JV and Varsity baseball teams will host Crook County. Games start at 4:30. JV and Varsity Softball teams are heading over the Prineville for 4:30 games against Crook County.