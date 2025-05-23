KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 23, 2025

Today is the WSK8 8th grade Science field trip to COCC in Bend and 1st grade field trip to Redmond Air Base. The 5th grade Track Meet is today at Madras High School.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Hamburger gravy, with mashed potatoes and roasted veggies is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today.

In recognition of Memorial Day, most Tribal offices will be closing at 3 today. The Tribe will be closed on Memorial Day – Monday, May 26th.

The Warm springs clinic will close at 12 noon today The Pharmacy will remain open from noon to 1 for prescription pick up only and the clinic will be closed on Monday.

Sanitation drivers will pick up residential routes on Monday May26 as normal and usual times.

We ask that everyone please check in on neighbors and relatives who might need help getting their garbage totes to the end of the driveways.

The 3rd Annual Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union powwow at Madras High School is this afternoon. There’s a dinner at 5:00 and grand entry is at 5:30.

The Museum at Warm Springs is gearing up for their exhibit next month about Warm Springs Ranching and Rodeo. They are seeking photos and stories from the past that they might utilize in the show that will be held in the Museum’s Changing Art Gallery. If you have something you might be willing to share – email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org.

Warm Springs Work Education Development Department is taking applications for its 2025 student summer work program. It’s for students ages 14-24 who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties. Students must complete a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. There will be a workshop this Sunday (5/25) at 9am in the Education Building first floor conference room.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is this Sunday (5/25). From 11am until 7pm, there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees. Other discounts include a 50% discount on cabana rentals for all Tribal Members and 25% off of food for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

There is an Agency District meeting on Tuesday, May 27th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session starting at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session begins at 6.

KWSO and the Warm Springs Community Action Team are gearing up for a new season of the Thursday Market in Warm Springs. The Markets run through the summer into early fall – from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion each Thursday starting June 12th. The Thursday Market provides an opportunity for local people to take a break from their routine and visit booths set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Mondays is a Health Activities class from 1-2:30. They discuss issues that seniors and people with disabilities live with. Plus, there are library visits and social outings. Tuesdays Tribal Best Practices class teaches traditional & cultural practices as an alternative to substance abuse. It’s at 11am in the old cafeteria. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 27-29. Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday, June 26th at 6pm. Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. Specials: Cassie Katchia Shell Dress, 60+ Short Fringe, Miss Pi-Ume-Sha ages 7-11 Girls Traditional, Men’s Round Bustle, Team Dance, 3-Man Old Style Hand Drum, Miller Family Hoop Dance and EJ Denny All-Ages Grass Dance. For powwow information contact Cyrille Mitchell 541-460-0241, Traditional Dress Parade info contact Ramona Greene-Baez 541-460-0077, Stick Game Tournament info contact Vanessa Knight-Crane 541-460-0105, Vendors contact Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046. Powwow chairman Gorkey Mitchell can be reached at 541-325-2968.