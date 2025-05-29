KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 30, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is closed for staff training today.

Native Language Awards Assemblies at the Warm Springs K8 are today in the gym. Families are welcome to attend. The K thru 2nd grade assembly is from 9-9:30, 3rd thru 5th grade Assembly is from 8:15-8:45 and 6th thru 8th grade is from 9:55-10:25.

Slow-roasted beef is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups/meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at 12, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

The community is invited to a retirement get together for longtime Warm Springs teachers Kevin and Renee Rodin this afternoon at the old elementary gym, starting at 4:30 and ending at 6. They will have cake and lemonade, and it will be a time for people to come and share their Mr. & Mrs. Rodin stories and celebrate 30 years of touching the lives of all of their students and families!

The Warm Springs Gospel Crusade 2025 will be held today thru Sunday from 2-6pm each day at the Warm Springs Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join.

Fences for Fido & Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring free pet vaccines for Warm Springs residents tomorrow (5/31). They will be done from 2-4pm at Fire & Safety first come, first served – no appointments are needed. Vaccines plus flea & tick and deworming medications are available for dogs and cats.

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. Tomorrow (5/31) is the deadline for applications. Apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs this Sunday (6/1). This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. You can purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.

The 5th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale will take place this Sunday (6/1) from 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. The are looking for vendors to set up at the event free of charge. For more information, contact the Hisatake Ranch at HisatakeRanch@gmail.com, 541-300-4799 or visit their Facebook page.

Enrollment is open now through June 6th for the 509J Summer Acceleration Program. The program is for all incoming 509J students to get ready for the next grade. It runs July 28th through August 15th. For questions about Summer Acceleration at the Warm Springs K8 call 541-553-1563. Registration is available on the school district website.

Warm Springs Culture Camp at Peter’s Pasture is coming up June 12-14. Sign up with Culture & Heritage – stop by their office in the Education Building or call 541-553-3290.

Vendors and anyone doing fundraising are invited to participate in the Warm Springs Thursday Markets – June 12th thru September 11th. Set up is free with tables/chairs provided by the Warm Springs Community Action Team. To learn more contact Sue at KWSO.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm on Monday, June 16th.

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 27-29. Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday, June 26th at 6pm. Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. Specials: Cassie Katchia Shell Dress, 60+ Short Fringe, Miss Pi-Ume-Sha ages 7-11 Girls Traditional, Men’s Round Bustle, Team Dance, 3-Man Old Style Hand Drum, Miller Family Hoop Dance and EJ Denny All-Ages Grass Dance. For powwow information contact Cyrille Mitchell 541-460-0241 and vendors contact Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046.