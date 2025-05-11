KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 12, 2025

Today is late start Monday for all 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal.

A Scholastic Book Fair at the Warm Springs K8 Academy will be open all this week. Students will have an opportunity to shop the last book fair of the school year during their library specials. Families that would like to shop with their student are able to go in after school from 3:00-3:30 pm.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda this morning – Neighborhood Impact; 509J Update; and Tribal Attorney Update with Brent Hall. This afternoon – Tribal Attorney Update from BBK.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

There is a Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting this evening at 7 at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will host a school board candidate forum tomorrow (5/13) from 5:30-7:30pm at the Agency Longhouse.

A Kindergarten Welcome night for families who will have a kindergartener beginning in September 2025 is happening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Wednesday, May 14th from 4-6m. This is an opportunity for families and their student to meet the kindergarten teachers, learn about kindergarten, and complete registration paperwork. And, they will have some fun giveaways for future Eagles.

In Oregon, a Special District Election is on Tuesday May 20th. Ballots should be in a ballot drop box or at a county clerk’s office by 8am on Election Day – May 20th. If you are sending your ballot by mail – make sure it is postmarked by May 20th. May 27th is the Last Day postmarked ballots by mail will be checked. Jefferson County Ballot Drop Boxes are located at: the Black Butte School; Culver City Hall; Metolius City Hall; Crooked River Ranch Administration Area; in Warm Springs across the street from the Post Office; the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office at 66 SE D Street in Madras. Wasco County Drop Box Locations are: Wasco County Elections Office at 401 E. 3rd Street in The Dalles; The Wasco County Courthouse; Dufur City Hall; Maupin Civic Center; Mosier City Hall; and in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Sunday, May 25th. From 11am until 7pm, there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees. Other discounts include a 50% discount on cabana rentals for all Tribal Members and 25% off of food for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Mondays is a Health Activities class from 1-2:30. They discuss issues that seniors and people with disabilities live with. Plus, there are library visits and social outings. Tuesdays Tribal Best Practices class teaches traditional & cultural practices as an alternative to substance abuse. It’s at 11am in the old cafeteria. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.