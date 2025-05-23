KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 24, 2025

Warm Springs Sanitation drivers will pick up residential routes on Monday (5/26) as normal and usual times. They ask that everyone please check in on neighbors and relatives who might need help getting their garbage totes to the end of the driveways.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is tomorrow (5/25). From 11am until 7pm, there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees. Other discounts include a 50% discount on cabana rentals for all Tribal Members and 25% off of food for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Events are Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Mixed Broncs, Breakaway, Wild Horse Race, 2+1 Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Ribbon Roping, Watermelon Race and War Hoop Contest. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for both days open now and will close June 25th for the Open Rodeo, and June 28th for the Youth Rodeo. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687 for call-ins, more information or to inquire about vendor spots.

Warm Springs Work Education Development Department is taking applications for its 2025 student summer work program. It’s for students ages 14-24 who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties. Students must complete a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. There will be a workshop tomorrow (5/25) at 9am in the Education Building first floor conference room.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm on Monday, June 16th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp will be held June 11-13. Camp for grades 1-4 will be from 9 to 11am and camp for grades 5-9 is 11:30 to 1:30 at Madras High School. Contact the high school to pre-register at a discount or register at the first day of camp.

PIRS by SriPonya is inviting families to play Loteria (Mexican Bingo) on Monday, May 26th from noon until 2pm at the Youth Drop In Center located at 29 D Street in Madras. They’ll be serving birria nachos and welcome all to an afternoon of food, fun and prizes.

A Public Tour of the Navajo Power Solar Proposed Project is happening on Wednesday, May 28. Meet at the Greeley Heights community building at 9am where they will go over the details of the tour before driving to the project site. They will return to the Greeley Heights building for lunch and a discussion of the proposed project.