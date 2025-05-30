KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 31, 2025

Fences for Fido & Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring free pet vaccines for Warm Springs residents today from 2-4pm at Fire & Safety first come, first served – no appointments are needed. Vaccines plus flea & tick and deworming medications are available for dogs and cats.

The Warm Springs Gospel Crusade 2025 continues today and tomorrow from 2-6pm each day at the Warm Springs Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join.

Today is the deadline for students to apply to attend Salmon Camp 2025. It will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs tomorrow (6/1). This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

The 5th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale will take place tomorrow (6/1) from 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. The are looking for vendors to set up at the event free of charge. For more information, contact the Hisatake Ranch at HisatakeRanch@gmail.com, 541-300-4799 or visit their Facebook page.

Papalaxsimisha’s 4th annual Honor All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade will be held on Sunday, June 8th. Line-up will begin at 8:30am at the old elementary. The parade starts at 11 and will end at the Community Center. The community is encouraged to show support by lining the parade route and cheering on the youth. Decorations will be provided for those who need them and gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy End of School Year Powwow is on Tuesday, June 10th on the K8 football field. Grand entry is at 9:30am. All dancers and singers are invited. Bring your own lawn chairs!

A Cannabis Referendum will be voted on my Warm Springs Tribal Members on Monday June 16th. There is a voter turnout requirement for the Referendum vote to be valid. One Third of eligible voters must cast ballots. With 3,696 voters – 1232 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT on whether to allow the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail store on the reservation or on trust lands and also – to allow legalization of marijuana on the reservation. Voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 16th.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Events are Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Mixed Broncs, Breakaway, Wild Horse Race, 2+1 Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Ribbon Roping, Watermelon Race and War Hoop Contest. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Call-ins for both days are open now and will close June 25th for the Open Rodeo, and June 28th for the Youth Rodeo. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687 for call-ins, more information or to inquire about vendor spots.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.