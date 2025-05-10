KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 11, 2025

There is a Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting Monday (5/12) at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A Scholastic Book Fair at the Warm Springs K8 Academy will be open next week. Students will have an opportunity to shop the last book fair of the school year during their library specials. Families that would like to shop with their student are able to go in after school from 3:00-3:30 pm.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will host a school board candidate forum on Tuesday (5/13) from 5:30-7:30pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual spring yard sale is on Friday, May 16th from 9-3:30 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. There will be food for sale starting at 7:15am. To reserve a table for the sale, contact the Recreation office.

Quilt’s Coffee House in Simnasho presents Casper Lomayesva in concert on Friday, May 30th. Plus, hemp and cannabis expert Paul Stanford will be a guest speaker, in support of the Cannabis Referendum vote taking place on Monday, June 16th. Volunteers to help organize and set up the event, as well as any donations to support the effort are invited to reach out to Quiltman.

Warm Springs WIC can help supplement with formula, nutritional foods and beverages, breastfeeding support and nutritional education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today: 541-553-2352

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members will vote in an adoption election on June 30th. To be eligible for the adoption list, an individual must have at least one eight (1/8) CTWS blood, descend from a Tribal member or former member of the Tribe, reside upon the reservation at least 3 years prior to application for adoption, not be enrolled in another tribe, and receive a majority of the vote in an adoption referendum. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.