KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 15, 2025

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Warm Springs ECE families are invited to join for a cultural family journal night from 5-7 this evening. You can make a family journal of your choosing, like photos of your family, family history or family recipes. It’s a fun way to preserve memories, traditions, and your family’s cultural heritage for generations to come. A light meal will be served.

American Flags in the United States are lowered to half-staff on 4 days annually. Today is one of those days – for Peace Officers Day. The Flag is Lowered entire day. The protocol is to briskly raise the flag to full staff and then lower it to half-staff in the morning. When retired in the evening, it is to be raised to full staff and then lowered for removal.

Warm Springs K-8 1st grade students will join all other first graders in Jefferson County School District tomorrow (5/16) at the Performing Arts Center in Madras for the Gift of Literacy. Students will spend the day reading books, listening to an author share one of their own books, and having fun! Students will have breakfast at school before traveling to the Performing Arts School. Each student will be provided a school sack lunch and will return to school before the end of the school day.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual spring yard sale is tomorrow (5/16) from 9-3:30 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. There will be food for sale starting at 7:15am. To reserve a table for the sale, contact the Recreation office.

Madras High School Theater presents The Importance of Being Earnest this weekend at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm Friday (5/16), 2pm & 7pm Saturday (5/17) and 2pm on Sunday (5/18). Tickets are available at the door.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting the community to its Family Fun Zone Community Prevention Fair this Saturday (5/17) on the lawn in front of Behavioral Health. It’s from 11am to 4pm and will have a wide range of activities to choose from.

The annual Salmon Bake at Central Oregon Community College is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday (5/17) at the Bend campus’s athletic field, put on by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club. This is a free community event featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, May 22nd it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The community is invited to a retirement get together for longtime Warm Springs teachers Kevin and Renee Rodin. It will be Friday, May 30th at the old elementary gym, starting at 4:30 and ending at 6. They will have cake and lemonade and it will be a time for people to come and share their Mr. & Mrs. Rodin stories and celebrate 30 years of touching the lives of all of their students and families!

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.