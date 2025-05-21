KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 22, 2025

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

WorkSource Oregon’s Mobile Employment Resource Van will be in Madras and Warm Springs today. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. It will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs Fisheries staff will be bringing back spring chinook from the Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery this afternoon to give away. One of the rigs with a half tote will stop at Simnasho around 2:00 – 2:30 pm with some of the fish. Another will arrive at the Community Center parking lot around between 2-2:30 pm. There will be a limit of 4 fish per family. Please bring your own cooler or bag.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Tomorrow (5/23) Warm Springs K-8 5th grade students will join together with 5th graders from each of the other elementary schools in Jefferson County School District to have fun in a spring track meet. Students will have breakfast at school before departing to Madras High School for the school day. Students will be provided a sack lunch and are encouraged to bring a water bottle and prepare for the weather which may include wearing sunscreen or bringing a sweatshirt depending upon the weather. Students should wear tennis shoes to safely participate in each event.

The 3rd Annual Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union powwow at Madras High School is tomorrow (5/23). There’s a dinner at 5:00 and grand entry is at 5:30.

In recognition of Memorial Day, most Tribal offices will be closing at 3pm tomorrow (5/23). The Tribe will be closed on Memorial Day – Monday, May 26th.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for this weekend at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It will run 9am-6pm on Saturday (5/24) and noon-4pm on Sunday (5/25). It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.

Fences for Fido & Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring free pet vaccines for Warm Springs residents on Saturday, May 31st. They will be done from 2-4pm at Fire & Safety first come, first served – no appointments are needed. Vaccines plus flea & tick and deworming medications are available for dogs and cats.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program in Warm Springs is currently accepting applications. To apply, stop by the Family Resource Center and pick up an application for energy assistance. If you have any questions or need help filling out the form, talk to Social Services Manager Jackie Minson. You will need to attach a current electric bill and income verification such as pay stubs, Social Security or VA award letters, and Unemployment, General Assistance or State issued benefits documentation, and proof of identity for household members that haven’t been on a previous application.