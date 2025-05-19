KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 20, 2025

Today is Election Day in Oregon and Ballots are due to a county clerk’s office or ballot drop box by 8pm tonight. There are local board elections as well as local referendums. If you are a registered voter in Oregon – please remember to vote.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes and Brussel sprouts from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The Warm Springs Commissary Project is looking for a Native American artist to create an outdoor permanent sculptured display. It needs to be related to the Commissary Project or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Today is the deadline – send an email to starla@wscat.org today to get more information.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp dash Benefits at Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.

The Museum at Warm Springs is gearing up for their exhibit next month about Warm Springs Ranching and Rodeo. They are seeking photos and stories from the past that they might utilize in the show that will be held in the Museum’s Changing Art Gallery. If you have something you might be willing to share – email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org.

Enrollment is open now through June 6th for the 509J Summer Acceleration Program. The program is for all incoming 509J students to get ready for the next grade. It runs July 28th through August 15th. For questions about Summer Acceleration at the Warm Springs K8 call 541-553-1563. Registration is available on the school district website.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm on Monday, June 16th.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.