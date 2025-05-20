KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 21, 2025

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – chicken stroganoff.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. Tomorrow (5/22), it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

This Thursday (5/22) and next Thursday, May 29th, Warm Springs Fisheries staff will be going to Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery for surplus spring chinook and bringing them back for distribution. They will arrive at the Community Center parking lot around 2:00 to 2:30 pm. There will be a limit of 4 fish per family. Please bring your own cooler or bag.

The 3rd Annual Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union powwow at Madras High School is this Friday (5/23). There’s a dinner at 5:00 and grand entry is at 5:30.

Warm Springs Work Education Development Department is taking applications for its 2025 student summer work program. It’s for students ages 14-24 who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties. Students must complete a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. There will be a workshop on Sunday, May 25th at 9am in the Education Building first floor conference room.

There is an Agency District meeting on Tuesday, May 27th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session starting at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session begins at 6.

The community is invited to a retirement get together for longtime Warm Springs teachers Kevin and Renee Rodin. It will be Friday, May 30th at the old elementary gym, starting at 4:30 and ending at 6. They will have cake and lemonade and it will be a time for people to come and share their Mr. & Mrs. Rodin stories and celebrate 30 years of touching the lives of all of their students and families!

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. The deadline for applications is May 31st. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

A 2025 Pre-K Graduation ceremony and meal is set for Friday, June 6th at 10am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Warm Springs Culture Camp at Peter’s Pasture is coming up June 12-14. Sign up with Culture & Heritage – stop by their office in the Education Building or call 541-553-3290.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th. Those whose names are on the Adoption Election ballot will be decided on individually by voters. There have been previous attempts to hold a valid Adoption Election for the CTWS but recent efforts came up short with not enough voter turnout. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for the vote to be valid. There are 3,696 voters – so 1849 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.