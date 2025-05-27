KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 28, 2025

The Warm Springs K8 Language Knowledge Bowl is today in the school gym. Grades 5-12 will compete from 9am until noon and Kinder thru 4th grade students are from 1-2:30. Parents are welcome to watch Native Language students in friendly competition to show their knowledge gained from attending classes this year. They are asking for only adults to attend.

There is a Public Tour of the Navajo Power Solar Proposed Project this morning. Meet at the Greeley Heights community building at 9 to go over the details of the tour before driving to the project site. They will return to the Greeley Heights building for lunch and a discussion of the proposed project.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – baked salmon, brown rice pilaf and mixed veggies.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.

The Madras High School Band & Choir Concert is today at 6:30 at the Performing Arts Center.

Tomorrow (5/29), Warm Springs Fisheries staff will be giving out surplus spring chinook from Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery for They will arrive at the Community Center parking lot begtween2-2:30 pm. There will be a limit of 4 fish per family. Please bring your own cooler or bag.

Warm Springs K8 5th graders and their families are invited to attend a Middle School Welcome Night tomorrow (5/29) from 5-6pm in the cafeteria. Dinner will be provided.

The community is invited to a retirement get together for longtime Warm Springs teachers Kevin and Renee Rodin. It will be this Friday (5/30) at the old elementary gym, starting at 4:30 and ending at 6. They will have cake and lemonade and it will be a time for people to come and share their Mr. & Mrs. Rodin stories and celebrate 30 years of touching the lives of all of their students and families!

The 5th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale will take place on Sunday, June 1st from 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. The are looking for vendors to set up at the event free of charge. For more information, contact the Hisatake Ranch at HisatakeRanch@gmail.com, 541-300-4799 or visit their Facebook page.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.

WorkSource Oregon’s Mobile Employment Resource Van brings services to communities twice a month. Things like job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, June 5th it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals on July 8th and August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program in Warm Springs is currently accepting applications. To apply, stop by the Family Resource Center and pick up an application for energy assistance. If you have any questions or need help filling out the form, talk to Social Services Manager Jackie Minson. You will need to attach a current electric bill and income verification such as pay stubs, Social Security or VA award letters, and Unemployment, General Assistance or State issued benefits documentation, and proof of identity for household members that haven’t been on a previous application.