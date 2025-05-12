KWSO News 5/12/25

Summer Acceleration program at the WSK8

With the school year winding down, the Summer Acceleration program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is gearing up. The enrollment period this year will close on June 6th, and the program will run 7/28-8/15. Summer Acceleration is free for all 509J students who enroll and will help them get ready for the next grade through literacy and math essentials, STEM-based learning and hands-on activities. Registration is open online via the School District website.

About 100 people attend Sen. Merkley’s Jefferson County Town Hall

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley held a town hall meeting Saturday morning at the Madras Performing Arts Center. About 100 residents of Jefferson County attended. One of the topics was funding to fight wildfire. Merkley said for the last decade he has been working on two sides of the issue with a focus of doing more work up front:

The meeting was supposed to be held last month but was postponed due to voting in the Senate. The senator also visited Prineville and Sisters as part of his promise to visit each county annually.

3rd Annual Say Their Name Relay held Saturday

The 3rd Annual Say Their Name Relay was held on Saturday with walkers and runners starting outside of the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and ending at the longhouse in Simnasho. There were 9 legs and with volunteers manning the start & end plus 8 exchange points, and teams and supporters lining the roads cheering on the participants all along the course. There were 15 teams this year. The first team to finish a team of young runners. Julian Stwyer, Joeray Stwyer, Colton Culps, Blake Culps and Raysin Smith were members Fast Guys, and they finished the relay in just under 4 hours!

KWSO weather for Central Oregon

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.