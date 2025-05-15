KWSO News 5/15/25

COCC dedication for revamped Robert D. Maxwell Veterans Resource Center

Beginning with the landing of a U.S. Army MH-47G Chinook on its Bend campus athletic field, a Central Oregon Community College (COCC) dedication event for its newly revamped Robert D. Maxwell Veterans Resource Center will celebrate veterans and a new space for student veterans beginning at 3 p.m. on May 28, at the Coats Campus Center. Members of the community are invited to attend.

The official ceremony, complete with color guard, national anthem and folding of the flag in honor of the center’s namesake, Robert Dale Maxwell, a WWII Medal of Honor recipient, will take place from 4-4:45 p.m.

An open house of the Robert D. Maxwell Veterans Resource Center precedes and follows the ceremony, until 6 p.m., and crew members and active-duty U.S. Special Operations Forces with the “Nightstalker” MH-47G Chinook will remain on the ground to meet community members and share their experiences.

One of the most advanced helicopters in the world, the MH-47G is specifically designed to support complex and high-risk missions in any environment. It’s the U.S. military’s only special operations rotary-wing unit supporting all branches of U.S. Special Operations Forces. This event provides a rare opportunity for the community to see the aircraft up close.

Maxwell, who passed away in 2019 at age 98, served in Europe and Africa during World War II as a U.S. Army communications technician and received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor.

Following the war, Maxwell settled in Oregon and used the GI Bill to study automotive technology. He became an instructor, first teaching at Bend High School in downtown Bend before helping COCC launch its automotive program in 1958, where he served for eight years.

Tribal Council summaries for April 7th & 8th

The Warm Springs Tribal Council provides summaries of its meetings to help keep the membership informed.

This is from a summary of a meeting held on April 7, 2025 – Ken Borchert, Acting Superintendent gave the Bureau of Indian Affairs Update. Lobbyist Michael Mason gave a state legislative update. And a travel request for Joe Moses to attend the Miss Indian World Pageant at Gathering of Nations was approved. Lobbyist Mathew Hill provided a federal legislative update. Tribal attorneys from BBK, Josh Newton and Ellen Grover, gave an update in executive session. After, a motion was approved to authorize the Tribe to file motion to intervene in Pinnacle Utilities, LLC v. Oregon Water Resources Department et al, in Marion County Circuit Court for the sole purpose of filing a motion to dismiss. The Council approved a donation of paperware, garbage bags, toilet paper and paper towels for the Celilo Salmon Feast. And an update from Tribal Attorney Brent Hall was given in executive session.

At the April 8, 2025 meeting – Raymond Tsumpti provided the Governmental Affairs Update. William Sam and Tyler Moore gave an update for Human Resources and Chico Holliday updated from Public Utilities. Updates continued with Valerie Switzler, Radine Johnson, James Halliday and Wayne Miller providing a report from the Education Branch. Pamela Douglas and staff gave a Finance update. Lyman Jim had an update for the Natural Resources Branch. Wilson Wewa Sr. was delegated to attend the Quarterly Health Board meeting April 22-24. Other business with the Secretary-Treasurer was conducted off record.

CTWS Employee Health Plan getting new health plan administrator

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.

MHS baseball and softball news

Yesterday the Madras boys generated some timely hits and beat Crook County 10-7. With the win the boys took 2 out of 3 from Crook County in league play.

The Madras girls played on the road, and it was Crook County shutting out the Lady Buffs 10-0.

Both teams finish the season this afternoon at home against Estacada. Game times are slated for 430 pm.

2025 SD4 Tennis District Championships

The 2025 SD4 Tennis District Championships are being co-hosted by Madras High School and Crook County High School. The tournament started yesterday and runs through Friday. The quarterfinals are today. The boys are at Crook County High School and the Girls matches are at Madras High School. Tomorrow – all semi-final and finals matches will be held at MHS starting at 8am.

The grassy areas on the north side of each court are available for spectator viewing. Parking is available on NE 10th Street and the Madras Elementary parking lot opens to spectators after 3:30. There will be a food truck on-site and a limited number of district apparel items are available for purchase at the event.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Partly sunny A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm., with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.