KWSO News for Fri., May 30, 2025

Travel Oregon is sponsoring the KATU Channel 2 – AM Northwest show to highlight the Oregon Tribes and their Tourism. This morning’s show between 9 and 10am will feature Jim Souers from Warm Springs Economic Development along with his board Vice Chair Nicole Charley representing Warm Springs. It’s expected there will be general information about the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs along with plus for Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days, Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort, Indian Head Casino, the Museum at Warm Springs as well as opportunities for permitted Camping and Fishing in approved parks and sites on the reservation. The Segment featuring Warm Springs will be 4 to 5 minutes in length.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District Board has announced a temporary closure of the facility effective June 15th until September 29th. The decision follows the unsuccessful restructuring ballot measures in the May 20th election. The district hoped for both measures to pass to allow for the necessary funding to maintain current operations through the summer months. The Board will now refocus on its core mission: aquatics programming and the closure months will allow the facility to meet new state regulations for aquatic centers. In the fall – the focus will be on afternoon and early evening aquatics programs. There are no plans for sports and enrichment programs at this time.

Warmer weather and drying fuels are keeping firefighters busy already. Yesterday a small brush fire broke out in Madras and also at Crooked River Ranch. They were quickly tackled by fire crews. The one fire was reported before noon on Rodeo Drive in Madras another start was reported around the same time off Golden Mantle Road in Crooked River Ranch. Firefighters reportedly quickly stopped the forward progression of both fires. In Madras – a half acre was burned and at the ranch the fire was stopped at 1 and a half acres.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District is declaring the beginning of fire season next Monday June 2nd. Starting this Monday, the district’s fire danger level will be “Moderate”, and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will be I (one) in Hood River and Wasco counties. Earlier this year, fire managers were optimistic regarding this year’s fire season due to the higher-than-normal snowpack. However, due to the decline in spring rain, rise in temperatures, and windy conditions, the fine fuels in the district have begun to dry significantly. So far this year, the district has experienced 16 fires, of which half were escaped debris burns. Debris burning is the number one cause of human-caused fires in Oregon. At this time, ODF recommends covering your pile until the rainy fall season, when it’s safer to burn.

A Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair will be held on Tuesday June 24th from 9am until 3pm at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion. Community Members are invited to stop by for this drop in event. The Energy Fair is a community engagement and education event organized to advance Tribal energy sovereignty, energy independence, and energy-related economic and workforce development initiatives and to empower the Tribes to make informed decisions about the different pathways to their energy future. The fair will include a raffle for an e-bike and lunch for the first 200 attendees. The event is sponsored by Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises with 7Skyline, as a part of their Power Up Tribal Energy Series. The Energy Fair is the same day as the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair at the Community Center so plan ahead to allow time to attend both events

A federal trial regarding land rights at Willamette Falls has concluded, with a written decision expected in 30 to 90 days. The dispute centers around a ceremonial fishing platform built by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Portland General Electric’s (PGE) attempt to condemn a five-acre area at the base of the falls. PGE claims the condemnation is necessary for safety and regulatory compliance of its hydroelectric plant, while Grand Ronde argues it is arbitrary and in bad faith. Other tribes, including Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Siletz, support PGE’s efforts, citing the need for equal access to fishing rights. The outcome of the trial will determine ownership and control of access to fishing and lamprey harvesting areas at Willamette Falls.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon