KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 12, 2025

I-84 is now open between Hood River and The Dalles. U.S. 30 remains closed due to the Rowena Fire that broke out and spread rapidly to 2500 acres yesterday afternoon. Level 1, 2 & 3 Evacuation notices are in place and continue to expand this morning. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents in more than 730 homes in the surrounding area to evacuate. The fire prompted the closure of I-84 between Mosier and The Dalles as firefighters work to stop the fast-moving flames, yesterday afternoon. At 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Team will be working in unified command with the Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 3 team.

The House of Representatives will hold the vote on H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, today at 12:15 Pacific Time. They will be voting to pass or reject the bill that rescinds $1.1 billion in funds previously approved. The House will vote up or down with both public media’s Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PEPFAR (the global Aids Relief Program) included in the package. If approve the legislation would claw back two years of federal funding for public media outlets. After that vote, if it passes, the bill will move to the Senate for consideration. The Senate Parliamentarian has established July 18, 2025, as the deadline by which the proposal must pass the House and Senate to take effect. KWSO receives funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through their Community Service Grant Program. That funding makes up about 40% of our operating budget. Congress created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private nonprofit entity, in 1967. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the law making CPB the entity to oversee federal grants to more than 300 public television stations and more than 1,000 public radio stations.

The Museum at Warm Springs will open its major 2025 exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” on Thursday, June 26th and It will be on view through Saturday, September 27th. “Saddle Up” will highlight the history and experiences of Warm Springs ranch families and rodeo culture. It will illustrate through historic documents, art, objects, family interviews and photographs, the experiences of Warm Springs ranchers along with the economic and cultural transition from a way of life based on hunting, fishing, gathering of food on the land and trade to one based on cash. A digital version of the exhibit is also in the works.

Today is the kick off for KWSO’s Thursday Market at the Campus Pavillion – the market runs from 10:30am until 2pm. There will be a BBQ to celebrate the return of the Thursday Market that is in its third year. It’s an effort to gather local vendors to support small business, and for programs to share information and engage with the community. Anyone doing fundraising is welcome to participate as well. Everyone is encouraged to come check out the Thursday Market. The Warm Springs Community Action Team provides tables and chairs to the first 20 vendors. Today – the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be giving out 30 fresh harvest kids, the Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out Native Plants, and KWSO will share their survey link for our Information Ecosystem Assessment. (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2YNK883) We also have some Little River Band tickets to give away (that concert is Saturday at Indian Head Casino) We also plan on doing a historical walking tour of the campus area at 12:15. If you plan to come see us at Thursday market please note – The pavilion parking lot is getting paved today so please park by Kalama fry bread or the presbyterian church or over by the old school gym. For those with Placards for handicap parking park next to the bathrooms