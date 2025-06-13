Calendar for Fri., Jun. 13, 2025

It’s senior breakfast today. Eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, oatmeal and toast are on the menu. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

A monthly Mother Support Group meets today 11am to 1pm in the I H S atrium. It’s a space for moms to connect and share experiences and support. For more information call Dominque at 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be next Thursday and Friday from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Tomorrow there is a Nationwide peaceful protest and in Madras the “No Kings Rally” will be from noon until 2pm at the north Y. Anyone is invited to participate in this demonstration against the current federal administration policies and actions.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting summer extra-curricular allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. The deadline is this coming Monday, June 16th. Allowances for pre-k to 5th graders is $150, 6th-8th graders $200 and $300 for 9th-12th graders. For more information email JOM@wstribes.org, visit their Facebook page or contact any of the parent committee members Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A Girl’s Soccer Camp with professional women’s soccer player Erika Olivera will take place June 16-18 5:30-8pm at the MHS soccer field. It’s open to 6th-12 grade girls in Jefferson County and all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $40 per player and includes a t-shirt, soccer ball and prizes. Scholarships are available upon request. FMI email Erika Olivera – we have her email address on the KWSO website in today’s calendar (7ErikaOlivera@gmail.com)

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm this coming Monday, June 16th.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes’ of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday, July 7th and Monday, August 45th 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.