June Youth Opportunities

With the school year over – there are a number of things families can include on their calendars this month.

  • June 12 – Warm Springs Culture Camp
  • June 13 – 1st Annual Rez Ball Summer Tipoff Showdown
  • June 16 – Erika Olivera Girl’s Soccer Camp (6th – 12th Grade) at MHS
  • June 16 – JOM Summer 2025 Allowance Applications Due
  • June 19 – Steam School Program K-12 – Jefferson County Library District
  • June 25 – Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament

You can download all the flyers below by clicking HERE

 

