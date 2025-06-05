KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 6, 2025

The Pre-K Graduation ceremony starts at 10 this morning at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs K8 Academy’s 8th grade promotion awards assembly is today 1:30-2:30 in the gym. Families are welcome to attend the assembly and a small reception after in the cafeteria.

The Bridges High School graduation ceremony is today from 5:30-7pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The Madras High graduation ceremony is tomorrow (6/7) at 10:30am at the athletic field.

Today is the last day to enroll students in the 509J Summer Acceleration Program. The program is for all incoming 509J students to get ready for the next grade. It runs July 28th through August 15th. For questions about Summer Acceleration at the Warm Springs K8 call 541-553-1563. Registration is available on the school district website.

The Behavioral Health Center groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Vegetable beef stew is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center.

There’s a middle school dance at the Warm Springs K8 after school today from 3-4:30. The cost to attend is $5. Each student will receive an ice cream sundae, bottle of water, and their yearbook. Students who do not attend the dance will get their yearbook on Monday, June 10th. This is for K8 6th, 7th and 8th grade students.

There is a Unite for Veterans rally from 5-7pm today at the North Y in Madras. The Jefferson County event will coincide with a large rally in Washington DC in response to federal government’s actions against veterans and their families.

The annual Festival of The Land Event is tomorrow (6/7) from 10am-3pm at the Crooked River Day Use Area at The Cove Palisades State Park.

Papalaxsimisha’s 4th annual Honor All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade will be held this Sunday (6/8). Line-up will begin at 8:30am at the old elementary. The parade starts at 11 and will end at the Community Center. The community is encouraged to show support by lining the parade route and cheering on the youth. Decorations will be provided for those who need them and gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles.

NeighborImpact summer energy assistance – the Summer Cooling Program – will be available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Applications will be available for one day – Monday, June 9th from 8:30am until 4pm with Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center. Bring copies of ID for anyone 18 and older, social security cards for all in the household, a copy of any type of income and a power bill.

A Cannabis Referendum Forum with Jim Souers will be held on Monday, June 9th at 6pm. Cannabis Referendum Forum with Jim Souers

Thursday, June 12th Warm Springs Prevention is having its Summer Kickoff Powwow at the campus pavilion. Dinner will be served at 5 and grand entry is at 6. They’ll have summer prizes for participants and a door prize raffle for all. Categories are Tiny Tots 6 & Under, Jr. Boys & Girls ages 7-12, Teen Boys & Girls ages 13-17, Adult Men & Women 18-59 and Golden Age Men & Women 60 and older. All drums are invited to set up.

Warm Springs Culture Camp at Peter’s Pasture is coming up June 12-14. Sign up with Culture & Heritage – stop by their office in the Education Building or call 541-553-3290.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm on Monday, June 16th.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.