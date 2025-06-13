KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 14, 025

There is a Nationwide peaceful protest today and in Madras the “No Kings Rally” will be from noon until 2pm at the north Y. Anyone is invited to participate in this demonstration against the current federal administration policies and actions.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting summer extra-curricular allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. The deadline is this coming Monday, June 16th. Allowances for pre-k to 5th graders is $150, 6th-8th graders $200 and $300 for 9th-12th graders. For more information email JOM@wstribes.org, visit their Facebook page or contact any of the parent committee members Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A Girl’s Soccer Camp with professional women’s soccer player Erika Olivera will take place June 16-18 5:30-8pm at the MHS soccer field. It’s open to 6th-12 grade girls in Jefferson County and all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $40 per player and includes a t-shirt, soccer ball and prizes. Scholarships are available upon request. FMI email Erika Olivera – we have her email address on the KWSO website in today’s calendar (7ErikaOlivera@gmail.com)

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm this coming Monday, June 16th.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals on July 8th and August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday, June 28th. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament will be held on Wednesday, June 25th. Divisions are 3 vs. 3 coed adult 18 & over, and 35 & over – and 3 vs. 3 coed youth ages 9-12, middle school and high school. To register contact Jaycelene 541-615-0116. They’re also looking for referees age 18 and older.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

This coming Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.