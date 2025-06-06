KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 7, 2025

The Festival of The Land Event is today from 10am-3pm at the Crooked River Day Use Area at The Cove Palisades State Park.

The Madras High School Graduation is this morning at 10:30 at the Athletic Field.

Papalaxsimisha’s 4th annual Honor All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade will be held tomorrow (6/8). Line-up will begin at 8:30am at the old elementary. The parade starts at 11 and will end at the Community Center. The community is encouraged to show support by lining the parade route and cheering on the youth. Decorations will be provided for those who need them and gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles.

Folks are invited to go on the Sisi Timber Tour Monday (6/9). Meet at the Forestry Administration office at 8am. Food, drinks and transportation will be provided. The tour will be in the Upper Warm Springs and Badger Watershed from the B-180 to the B-268.

NeighborImpact summer energy assistance – the Summer Cooling Program – will be available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Applications will be available for one day – Monday, June 9th from 8:30am until 4pm with Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center. Bring copies of ID for anyone 18 and older, social security cards for all in the household, a copy of any type of income and a power bill.

A Cannabis Referendum Forum with Jim Souers will be held on Monday, June 9th at 6pm. Cannabis Referendum Forum with Jim Souers

An Agency District meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 10th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session at 6.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a School Break Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center on Wednesday, June 11th from noon until 3. Families are invited to swim and eat pizza after. Space is limited. To get on the list call 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

Vendors and anyone doing fundraising are invited to participate in the Warm Springs Thursday Markets – each week from June 12th thru September 11th. You can set up for free with tables and chairs provided by the Warm Springs Community Action Team. To learn more contact Sue at KWSO.

A monthly Mother Support Group – open to moms with babies of all ages – will meet on Friday, June 13th 11am to 1pm in the I H S atrium. It’s a space for moms to connect and share experiences, support postpartum recovering, breastfeeding, sleep and more. Moms can get guidance on infant care, self care and mental health plus gain confidence in the parenting journey. For more information call Dominque at 541-553-2352.

Saturday June 14th there is a Nationwide peaceful protest the same day as a military parade in Washington DC to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary. It is also President Trump’s birthday. In Madras there will be a “No Kings Rally” from noon until 2pm that day at the north Y. Anyone is invited to participate in this demonstration against the current administration.

The 2025 Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Tuesday, June 24th from 9am to 1:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. There will be booths offering health screenings, community resources, survey opportunities and all kinds of give aways. Remember to sign in when you get there, get your passport and have it filled out to get a Healthy Choices, Healthy Life t-shirt.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Events are Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Mixed Broncs, Breakaway, Wild Horse Race, 2+1 Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Ribbon Roping, Watermelon Race and War Hoop Contest. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for both days open now and will close June 25th for the Open Rodeo, and June 28th for the Youth Rodeo. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687 for call-ins, more information or to inquire about vendor spots.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members will vote in an adoption election on June 30th. To be eligible for the adoption list, an individual must have at least one eight (1/8) CTWS blood, descend from a Tribal member or former member of the Tribe, reside upon the reservation at least 3 years prior to application for adoption, not be enrolled in another tribe, and receive a majority of the vote in an adoption referendum. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.