KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 15, 2025

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes’ of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting summer extra-curricular allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. The deadline is this coming Monday, June 16th. Allowances for pre-k to 5th graders is $150, 6th-8th graders $200 and $300 for 9th-12th graders. For more information email JOM@wstribes.org, visit their Facebook page or contact any of the parent committee members Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A Girl’s Soccer Camp with professional women’s soccer player Erika Olivera will take place June 16-18 5:30-8pm at the MHS soccer field. It’s open to 6th-12 grade girls in Jefferson County and all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $40 per player and includes a t-shirt, soccer ball and prizes. Scholarships are available upon request. FMI email Erika Olivera – we have her email address on the KWSO website in today’s calendar (7ErikaOlivera@gmail.com)

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals on July 8th and August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday, June 28th. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament will be held on Wednesday, June 25th. Divisions are 3 vs. 3 coed adult 18 & over, and 35 & over – and 3 vs. 3 coed youth ages 9-12, middle school and high school. To register contact Jaycelene 541-615-0116. They’re also looking for referees age 18 and older.

Power Up Tribal Energy Series will present a Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair on Tuesday, June 24th 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horse shoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday, July 7th and Monday, August 45th 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that provides wreaths in December to groups across the county to Remember, Honor and teach about Veterans and their service and sacrifice. Locally, the Boy Scouts in Madras are a sponsoring group. If you are interested in helping with a sponsorship you can contact Mike Williams to learn more at 541-912-1962.