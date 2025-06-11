KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 12, 2025

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. Join KWSO at 12:15 for our historical walking tour of the campus area. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be set up with 30 Fresh Harvest Kits – first come first served.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. Tomorrow is the monthly senior breakfast.

Everyone is welcome to join Best Care Prevention for a Color War today at Sahalee Park in Madras from noon until 2. They will provide white t-shirts, food, water and snacks.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Today is Warm Springs Prevention’s Summer Kickoff Powwow at the campus pavilion. Dinner will be served at 5 and grand entry is at 6. They’ll have summer prizes for participants and a door prize raffle for all. Categories are Tiny Tots 6 & Under, Jr. Boys & Girls ages 7-12, Teen Boys & Girls ages 13-17, Adult Men & Women 18-59 and Golden Age Men & Women 60 and older. All drums are invited to set up.

A monthly Mother Support Group – open to moms with babies of all ages – will meet tomorrow (6/13) 11am to 1pm in the I H S atrium. It’s a space for moms to connect and share experiences, support postpartum recovering, breastfeeding, sleep and more. Moms can get guidance on infant care, self care and mental health plus gain confidence in the parenting journey. For more information call Dominque at 541-553-2352.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council, on Monday, June 9, 2025, voted to postpone both the June 16th Cannabis Referendum vote as well as the June 30th Adoption Election due to flaws with the absentee ballots. The ballot sent out included both questions on one ballot. The instruction was to return the absentee ballots by June 16, 2025. These are two separate elections on two different dates and so there is confusion and concern about voter participation, with required voter turnout requirements. And so Tribal Council decided to postpone both elections.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting summer extra-curricular allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. The deadline is Monday, June 16th. Allowances for pre-k to 5th graders is $150, 6th-8th graders $200 and $300 for 9th-12th graders. For more information email JOM@wstribes.org, visit their Facebook page or contact any of the parent committee members Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A Girl’s Soccer Camp with professional women’s soccer player Erika Olivera will take place June 16-18 5:30-8pm at the MHS soccer field. It’s open to 6th-12 grade girls in Jefferson County and all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $40 per player and includes a t-shirt, soccer ball and prizes. Scholarships are available upon request. FMI email 7ErikaOlivera@gmail.com.

Power Up Tribal Energy Series will present a Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair on Tuesday, June 24th 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s on Saturday, June 28th from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats. For more information contact Ramona Baez at 541-460-0077.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.

Best Care in Madras is hosting a free musical performance on Saturday, June 28th from 5-10pm at the Jefferson County Event Complex aka the Fairgrounds. Performances will be by Jackson Michelson, June Bugs, DJ K9, Blue Flamez and Nicknack. Food trucks will be available.