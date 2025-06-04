KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 5, 2025

WorkSource Oregon’s Mobile Employment Resource Van brings services to communities twice a month. Services can include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. Today it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Art Adventure Gallery in Madras will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Art Branches Need Trees,” featuring COCC printmaking pupils and Bill Hunt woodcarvings, today from 5:30-7pm at the Gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The 2025 Pre-K Graduation ceremony and meal is tomorrow (6/6) at 10am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Warm Springs K8 Academy’s 8th grade promotion awards assembly is tomorrow (6/6) from 1:30-2:30 in the gym. Families are welcome to attend the assembly and a small reception after in the cafeteria.

The last middle school dance of the school year at the Warm Springs K8 will be tomorrow (6/6) from 3-4:30 pm. The cost to attend is $5. Each student will receive an ice cream sundae, bottle of water, and their yearbook. Students who do not attend the dance will get their yearbook on Monday, June 10th. This is for K8 6th, 7th and 8th grade students.

Tomorrow (6/6) is the deadline to enroll students in the 509J Summer Acceleration Program. The program is for all incoming 509J students to get ready for the next grade. It runs July 28th through August 15th. For questions about Summer Acceleration at the Warm Springs K8 call 541-553-1563. Registration is available on the school district website.

Tomorrow (6/6) there is a Unite for Veterans rally from 5-7pm at the North Y in Madras. The Jefferson County event will coincide with a large rally in Washington DC in response to federal government’s actions against veterans and their families.

The third annual Festival of The Land Event is on Saturday (6/7) from 10am-3pm at the Crooked River Day Use Area at The Cove Palisades State Park. Explore how the land and water give us life. Learn about the geologic importance of the canyons and cultural diversity as you walk along three distinctive time periods: past, present and future land uses around three Oregon rivers. Hear stories and can see what life was like for native people living in a teepee, travelers coming north or west in covered wagons, see a historic chuckwagon and sample Dutch oven treats, pet or feed a baby goat, bring home something from our farmer’s market grown or made here in Central Oregon, learn about sustainable gardening and how to attract pollinators, how to protect your home against wildfire, there will be tons of fun activities for kids, food, and musical performances.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp will be held June 11-13. Camp for grades 1-4 will be from 9 to 11am and camp for grades 5-9 is 11:30 to 1:30 at Madras High School. Contact the high school to pre-register at a discount or register at the first day of camp.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a School Break Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center on Wednesday, June 11th from noon until 3. Families are invited to swim and eat pizza after. Space is limited. To get on the list call 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.