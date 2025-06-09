KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 10, 2025

Today is the last day of school for 509J students. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, 8th grade students have their field trip to the MAC. The K8 End of School Year Powwow is this morning on the football field. Grand entry is at 9:30am. All dancers and singers are invited. Bring your own lawn chairs!

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving roasted pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes, gravy & sweet peas from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

There is an Agency District meeting today at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session at 6.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp starts tomorrow and goes through Friday (6/11-13). Camp for grades 1-4 will be from 9 to 11am and camp for grades 5-9 is 11:30 to 1:30 at Madras High School. Contact the high school to pre-register at a discount or register at the first day of camp.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a School Break Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center tomorrow (6/11) from noon until 3. Families are invited to swim and eat pizza after. Space is limited. To get on the list call 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

Thursday (6/12) Prevention is having its Summer Kickoff Powwow at the campus pavilion. Dinner will be served at 5 and grand entry is at 6. They’ll have summer prizes for participants and a door prize raffle for all. Categories are Tiny Tots 6 & Under, Jr. Boys & Girls ages 7-12, Teen Boys & Girls ages 13-17, Adult Men & Women 18-59 and Golden Age Men & Women 60 and older. All drums are invited to set up.

Warm Springs Culture Camp at Peter’s Pasture is coming up this Thursday-Saturday (6/12-14). Sign up with Culture & Heritage – stop by their office in the Education Building or call 541-553-3290.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting summer extra-curricular allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. The deadline is Monday, June 16th. Allowances for pre-k to 5th graders is $150, 6th-8th graders $200 and $300 for 9th-12th graders. For more information email JOM@wstribes.org, visit their Facebook page or contact any of the parent committee members Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A Girl’s Soccer Camp with professional women’s soccer player Erika Olivera will take place June 16-18 5:30-8pm at the MHS soccer field. It’s open to 6th-12 grade girls in Jefferson County and all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $40 per player and includes a t-shirt, soccer ball and prizes. Scholarships are available upon request. FMI email 7ErikaOlivera@gmail.com.

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament will be held on Wednesday, June 25th. Divisions are 3 vs. 3 coed adult 18 & over, and 35 & over – and 3 vs. 3 coed youth ages 9-12, middle school and high school. To register contact Jaycelene 541-615-0116. They’re also looking for referees age 18 and older.

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 27-29. Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday, June 26th at 6pm. Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. For powwow information contact Cyrille Mitchell 541-460-0241, Vendors contact Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046. Powwow chairman Gorkey Mitchell can be reached at 541-325-2968.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday, June 28th. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

A Tribal Adoption Election will be held on June 30th for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Previous attempts to hold a valid Adoption Election have failed due to not enough voter turnout. There is a voter turnout requirement for the Adoption Election to be valid with the need for 50 percent of eligible Tribal Member voters to cast ballots, plus 1. With 3,696 voters – 1849 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.