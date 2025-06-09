KWSO News for Mon., Jun. 9, 2025

The Sunnyside Fire was reported at 10:49am Saturday morning, June 7, 2025. Located to the East of Eagle Butte and West of Highway 3. A Level 1 – Ready – Evacuation Advisory was put in place for Webster Flat and the Wolfe Point subdivision. Outside resources including two large air tankers and helicopters doing water drops were brought in. Crews worked overnight Saturday and all day yesterday and kept the fire within it’s perimeters – containing any hot spots. The Sunnyside fire will continue to be monitored. Warm Springs Fire Management reported yesterday that the estimated size of the Sunnyside Fire is 650-750 acres. Everyone is reminded if you haven’t already done so – you should create defensible space around your home. Fuels are drying out and temperatures are heating up – making it fire season time.

NeighborImpact summer energy assistance – the Summer Cooling Program – will be available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Applications will be available today only from 8:30am until 4pm with Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center. Bring copies of ID for anyone 18 and older, social security cards for all in the household, a copy of any type of income and a power bill. It’s suggested you complete the application on the spot and turn it in right away for your best bet to benefit with this program.

One week from today is the Warm Springs Tribal Cannabis Referendum that asks Tribal Member Voters to approve an o- reservation retail sale for marijuana and cannabis products grown at the Tribal Farm and to legalize marijuana use for adults in Warm Springs. A yes vote would mean a change to Tribal Code. There is a voter turnout requirement that needs to be met for the vote to be valid. A grassroots GET OUT THE VOTE effort is underway to try and educate Tribal Voters and encourage participation in the voting process. They are also doing outreach to off reservation members who vote with absentee ballots. Those ballots need to be mailed today to ensure they make it to Warm Springs in time for the June 16th election deadline. There is a Cannabis Referendum virtual forum tonight at 6pm featuring Jim Souers from Economic Development talking about the referendum and answering questions You can sign up for the forum – the link is on Amanda Squiemphen – Yazzie’s Facebook Page.