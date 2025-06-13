Pi-Ume-Sha Week 2025

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.

There is a Warm Springs Community Wildfire Preparedness Workshop 10am – 1pm at the Old WSE Cafeteria on Monday June 23rd. Lunch will be provided.

The 2025 Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Tuesday, June 24 th from 9am to 1:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. There will be booths offering health screenings, community resources, survey opportunities and all kinds of give aways. Remember to sign in when you get there, get your passport and have it filled out to get a Healthy Choices, Healthy Life t-shirt.

9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun. The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament will be held on Wednesday, June 25 th . Divisions are 3 vs. 3 coed adult 18 & over, and 35 & over – and 3 vs. 3 coed youth ages 9-12, middle school and high school. To register contact Jaycelene 541-615-0116. They’re also looking for referees age 18 and older.

The Museum at Warm Springs will open its major 2025 exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

at Warm Springs will open its major 2025 exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The 56 th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 27-29. Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday, June 26 th at 6pm. Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. Specials: Cassie Katchia Shell Dress, 60+ Short Fringe, Miss Pi-Ume-Sha ages 7-11 Girls Traditional, Men’s Round Bustle, Team Dance, 3-Man Old Style Hand Drum, Miller Family Hoop Dance and EJ Denny All-Ages Grass Dance. For powwow information contact Cyrille Mitchell 541-460-0241, Traditional Dress Parade info contact Ramona Greene-Baez 541-460-0077, Stick Game Tournament info contact Vanessa Knight-Crane 541-460-0105, Vendors contact Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046. Powwow chairman Gorkey Mitchell can be reached at 541-325-2968.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s on Saturday, June 28 th from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats. For more information contact Ramona Baez at 541-460-0077.

