Warm Springs Head Start & Early Head Start Recruiting NOW

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is recruiting now for children who will be 3-4 years old on or before September 1st, 2025, for the Head Start Program.

The Program offers preschool class daily from September into June. The Program serves families 7:30am – 2pm. ECE Daycare does have an afternoon option for child care from 2-5:30pm.

You can learn more and begin the registration process by calling 541-553-3241.

A current physical and immunization record is a registration requirement so there are Head Start Round Up Dates set at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center. Friday July 25th and August 14th are both dates you can do health screenings and an exam. Call to schedule at 541-553-2610.

Early Head Start is a year round home base program focused on children birth to 3. EHS works with families on child development activities, parenting, and resources. Learn more by calling 541-553-3241.

Early Head Start Flyer

Warm Springs Head Start Flyer