KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 7, 2025

Triple digit temperatures are expected today and tomorrow so a reminder to limit your outdoor work time to the cooler parts of the day if you can. It’s going to be Sunny and hot today and tomorrow with temperatures hitting 100. Clear skies tonight with temps around 60 degrees. Gusty winds at times tomorrow. Sunny and 90 on Wednesday

To stay safe during hot weather, prioritize hydration by drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Seek cool environments like air-conditioned spaces or shade when possible. Schedule outdoor activities carefully, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and use sunscreen. Watch for signs of heat-related illness and check on vulnerable individuals like the elderly and those with health conditions

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of Central Oregon, citing the potential for abundant dry lightning and strong outflow winds Tuesday afternoon and evening for almost all of Crook and Deschutes County, as well as the eastern half of Jefferson County. Forecasters said thunderstorms are expected to be mostly dry, with rainfall amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. Some isolated storms, however, could bring slightly heavier rainfall. Outflow winds could reach up to 45 mph, increasing the risk that any new fires could spread rapidly. “Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly,” the agency warned in its advisory. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The Warm Springs Indian Reservation updated all Industrial Fire Precaution Levels last week with increasing temperatures and dry fuels in abundance. The Warm Springs Indian Reservation fire danger rating is at Very High. Public Use Restrictions include a Burn ban, cooking outdoors with BBQ and no open fires at campgrounds or residence. Warm Springs Fire Season IFPL and Fire Danger Increase July 2025 KB

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are withdrawing from their plan to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement for the Columbia River system. The withdrawal notice is slated to be published in the Federal Register July 7. An unpublished form is available on the Federal Register website (at https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-12604.pdf) The withdrawal follows President Donald Trump’s revocation of the federal agreement made to restore native salmon and steelhead under the Biden administration in December 2023. That agreement was with the Nez Perce Tribe; the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation; the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, several environmental non-government organizations and the states of Oregon and Washington. The agencies originally announced their intent to supplement the 2020 Columbia River Systems Operations environmental impact statement, or CRSO EIS, in December. They intended to review new information and circumstances since the 2020 EIS was published.

Oregon’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has updated its food package for participants to enhance nutrition and expand choice for families statewide. This marks the third update to WIC foods in the program’s 50-year history of promoting family and child health. The Food Package now includes:

More fruits and vegetables, expanded to include fresh-cut herbs.

A wider variety of protein and plant-based options, including fish options for all kids and adults; more cheese varieties, including sliced, string and shredded; new yogurt brands with reduced added sugar; new plant-based milks; and new nut and seed butters.

Expanded whole-grain bread choices such as 100% whole wheat buns, bagels, pita and naan. Plus, new gluten-free, whole-grain bread options. WIC now offers a dozen whole grains including quinoa, corn masa flour, and barley to name a few.

Oregon WIC participants can shop for foods on the updated list using their benefit card at any of the 426 WIC-authorized grocery stores across Oregon.