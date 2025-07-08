UDC Fire Burns at least 700 Acres

A wildfire took off yesterday early evening (Mon., Jul. 7, 2025) in the area of Upper Dry Creek near Sunnyside Drive and initially, pushed by winds, seemed headed toward Highway 26. The UDC Fire initially prompted a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents in the Upper Dry Creek Subdivision and a Level 1 notice for Ben Lane. As the fire spread, the Miller Heights Zone was given a Level 2 (Be Set) notice and the Casino/Mill Zone was issued a Level 1 notice. As the fire moved along Highway 3, toward Miller Heights, back burns helped halt forward progress. The fire was estimated around 700 acres around midnight last night. A more accurate mapping will be done today and fire crews will be monitoring the area, watching for hot spots and improving the perimeter..

The National Weather Service expects Dry Thunderstorms in the region this afternoon and this evening. Widespread breezy to windy conditions will persist through tomorrow. These conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning in Deschutes, Crook and eastern Jefferson County. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly so please be fire safe – Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Around midnight – view from Greeley Heights as well as the view from north of the fire.