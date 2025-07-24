Butte Creek Fire Update 7/24/25

Temperatures today are again forecasted to be warmer with lower humidity levels and northwest and west winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. While the potential for active fire behavior exists, Butte Creek Fire is mostly moving slowly or smoldering in brush, juniper litter and built-up dead vegetation on the forest floor primarily within the Beaver and Coyote Creek drainages.

With a focus on minimizing acres burned, crews are taking advantage of opportunities to construct and secure containment line directly along the fire perimeter. Strategic burning operations on the northern perimeter produced visible smoke on Wednesday. Crews continue patrolling for and extinguishing areas of heat that may have potential to threaten containment lines.

To better secure the eastern perimeter around Beaver Creek, firefighters will conduct strategic burning operations as conditions are conducive to safely and effectively accomplishing objectives. Conditions under consideration include weather and vegetation moisture levels. In preparation for strategic burning, firefighters are felling hazard trees and clearing vegetation from containment lines.

It’s possible that some strategic burning may occur tomorrow so if you see extra smoke in the vicinity of the Butte Creek Fire – that is likely the work being done.