The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election date has been set for August 27, 2025.

Absentee ballots have been mailed out to both on and off reservation Tribal Members.

The Ballot takes some time to complete with 198 adoptee candidates listed.

Each name must be voted on.

Resolution 13,237 was approved by Tribal Council on July 14, 2025 setting the Adoption Election in motion.

TC13237A – CTWS Adoption Election resolution

CTWS Adoption Ballot – Names Aug 27 2025 Election