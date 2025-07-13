A Win for CTWS Treaty-Protected Fishing, Hunting, and Gather Rights

Last Friday (July 11, 2025), the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) to initiate a rulemaking to amend a 2023 agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Nez Perce Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation asked ODFW to initiate the rulemaking to revise the 2023 agreement in order to remove any potential interference with their treaty-protected fishing, hunting, and gather rights in the State of Oregon.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is looks forward to consulting with ODFW about how to better protect the Tribe’s treaty protected resources from being infringed upon by the State in the future.