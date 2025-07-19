Butte Creek Fire Update – Sat., Jul 19, 2025

UPDATE 3:50pm – Highway 26 is closed at the intersection with Highway 216. ODOT POST: US26, Warm Springs Indian Reservation MP 72 – 96 Closure The highway is closed due to a wildfire. Use an alternate route.

Simnasho is on a level 3 evacuation notice to GO NOW as the Butte Creek Fire moves east toward the community.

Schoolie Flat is now at a Level 2 Evacuation Level to BE SET..

Anyone who has evacuated can go to the old Warm Springs Elementary School Gym.

The Size of the Fire is now 1200 acres.

photo credit – Noah Suppah

UPDATE 1pm

Strong winds from the northwest are pushing the fire to the southeast. Latest numbers are approximately 450-500 acres burning in pine and brush on both sides of Beaver Creek drainage area. Many outside resources have been ordered to assist warm springs fire management fight the fire including crews, engines and aerial support. The Simnasho and island areas per warm springs police are on level 1 “get ready” evacuation notice. Hwy 9 continues to be closed to local area traffic only but please do your best to stay out of the area due to many fire fighting resources responding and use an alternative route.

We are monitoring CTWS – Fire Management Facebook Page and Watch Duty for updates

Top photo: looking from the south towards Hehe butte and Mt Hood. Bottom photo: looking from Hwy 26 to the East toward Beaver creek.

— Butte Creek Fire update from CTWS – Fire Management Facebook Page at 9:30am this morning:

“Per Warm Springs Police Dispatch-

HWY 9 exit off of HWY 26 will be closed to local area residents only this morning. The fire remains to the east of HWY 26, which is currently open.”

The Butte Creek Fire was reported last night at around 10pm in a forested area around the Simnasho turnoff of HWY 26. Warm Springs firefighters responded and are continuing to work this morning. Cause is unknown as more information is being gathered.

Photos of initial attack courtesy of Francis Kentura.

The fire is near Hehe Longhouse, although across the highway.

The organizers of tonight’s Wiwnu Sapalwite Powwow say officials have given the okay to go ahead and hold the gathering with the fire being monitored today.

Tomorrow’s Huckleberry Feast at Hehe Longhouse will also carry on as scheduled.