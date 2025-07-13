Cram Fire in Jefferson County Grows

This afternoon (Sun., Jul. 13, 2025) a new fire was reported to the National Interagency Fire Center at 5:32pm. The Cram Fire is threatening structures with high spread potential. According the Watch Duty App – the fire is running, torching and crowning in grass, brush, slash & timber. In 90 minutes the fire has grown to more than 1200 acres and may impact high tension power lines.

The fire is adjacent to Highway 97 south of the intersection of Highways 97 and 197.

Level 2 – Get Set Evacuation Warnings are in place including for the towns of Willowdale and Ashwood. North winds are driving the wildfire in a south moving direction.

ODOT has been requested to regulate traffic on Highway 97 as needed.