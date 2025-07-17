Cram Fire Update (07/17/25)

The Cram Fire continues to burn North of Madras on Fire activity was less than expected yesterday due to decreased winds however, fire behavior still produced challenges for personnel on the ground. Crews provided point protection around structures. Firefighters focused on strengthening containment lines. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday to 10 PM PDT Friday. Strongest winds are expected for Friday.

The Cram fire has burned more than 64 thousand acres of private land protected by the Ashwood-Antelope Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Prineville BLM. The Northwest Complex incident management Team 10 is entering into unified command with the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Green Team starting today. Levels 1 through 3 Evacuation notices remain in place in both Jefferson and Wasco Counties.

Central Oregon Daily reports that Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock confirmed A blown transformer was determined to be the cause of the Cram Fire. The fire started late Sunday Afternoon near the “Cram Ditch” which is an irrigation canal.

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners is having an Emergency Meeting this morning to take action on a Resolution in the matter of Declaring a local state of Emergency within Jefferson County in Response to the Cram Fire.