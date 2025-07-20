Sunday Morning Fire Updates (7/20/25)

UPDATES FOR: Butte Creek Fire; Greeley Heights Fire; Cran Fire

July 20, 2025 – The Butte Creek fire had some small areas of spotting that are being addressed. Crews and aerial resources continue to work hard on the eastern flank. Winds are less intense today from the northwest so that should help with efforts to slow the growth. Smoke will continue to rise today with pockets of interior unburnt fuels that also have the potential to burn as well. (Per Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Fire Management on Facebook.)

The fire was first reported Friday evening and has grown to 1,756 acres.

Simnasho & Schoolie Flat remain on Level 2 evacuation notices.

—

July 20, 2025 – The Greeley Heights fire on the Warm Springs Reservation had no growth overnight and is being secured, monitored and mopped up today. No aerial resources ordered today.

The fire that was first reported in the 2pm hour yesterday has been mapped at 381.2 acres by the National Interagency Fire Center.

All Evacuation Notices have been lifted.

—

Cram Fire Morning Update – Sunday, July 20, 2025 – 9:00 a.m.

Email 2025.cram@firenet.gov

Information Resources: Fire Information Line: (541) 216-7206EmailInformation Resources: https://linktr.ee/cramfire2025 Size: 95,748 acres | Cause: Under Investigation | Total Personnel: 932| Containment: 49% Madras, Ore. – After nearly a week of firefighters’ steady work around the clock, the Cram Fire is now 49% contained. Containment is achieved when fire managers are confident the completed control lines will hold. Yesterday, crews continued gridding near the fire’s perimeter, working into the interior to locate and extinguish any remaining heat. In the rugged terrain near Grater Butte and Calf Gulch, hand crews successfully connected sections of dozer and hand line. Favorable weather in the fire’s southeastern spur allowed firefighters to continue to improve lines. Fire behavior has moderated, with only minimal smoke observed well inside the fire perimeter. Night operations continue to play a key role in scanning for and eliminating hotspots or flare-ups that could threaten containment lines. Today, crews will continue to focus work on the southern edge. To reduce materials that have the potential of fueling spot fires, saw crews are thinning juniper trees along fire lines. Wildland crews, supported by engines, will conduct systematic gridding to locate and remove any remaining heat that could affect the integrity of established control lines. Thanks to the outstanding work by firefighters over the past week and a decreasing threat to homes, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) will begin adjusting its response. Some structure protection crews and engines will be released from the Cram Fire to return to their home districts. Remaining personnel will continue working around structures to extinguish hot spots and ensure any lingering threats to homes are addressed. CTWS Fire Management Facebook page or email javin.dimmick@ctwsbnr.org . For travel info and road conditions, visit tripcheck.com . The Butte Creek Fire was reported late Friday night, July 18, on Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs land about 30 miles northwest of Madras. For updates, follow theor email. For travel info and road conditions, visit Weather: Cooler temperatures and higher humidity will persist into early next week, continuing to moderate fire behavior. Monday brings a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers. Evacuations: Evacuations remain in effect. Jefferson, Wasco and Crook County Sheriffs have issued Level 3 (GO NOW), Level 2 (BE SET), and Level 1 (BE READY) evacuations across multiple zones. Please refer to official evacuation maps for the most up-to-date info. Jefferson County: tinyurl.com/JCSOEvacMap, Wasco County: tinyurl.com/WascoCountyEvacMap , Crook County: tinyurl.com/ CrookCountyEvacMap Evacuations remain in effect. Jefferson, Wasco and Crook County Sheriffs have issued Level 3 (GO NOW), Level 2 (BE SET), and Level 1 (BE READY) evacuations across multiple zones. Please refer to official evacuation maps for the most up-to-date info. Recreation/Closures: At this time, there are no closures to BLM land. Be advised that conditions may change at anytime; before recreating, check local fire conditions and closures. Smoke Outlook: An interactive smoke map for your area is available at https://fire.airnow.gov . : An interactive smoke map for your area is available at Safety: The public plays an important role in preventing the next wildfire; use caution with all ignition sources. For prevention tips visit, The public plays an important role in preventing the next wildfire; use caution with all ignition sources. For prevention tips visit, https://keeporegongreen.org Cram Fire Information Phone: 541-216-7206 Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/ incident-information/orprd- cram-fire Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ CramFire2025 MediaRelDailyUpdate_20250720_ORPRD000545_FINAL

…